(Mass Appeal) – An upcoming event seeks to honor six local residents whose battles with cancer serve to inspire others. Here to tell us more about the event Celebrating Cancer Heroes are Dr. Jay Burton and honoree Heidi Huhn Partain.

The inspirational evening happens on Thursday, November 21st at 6 PM. It will be held at Monticello at Somers, 732 Hall Hill Road in Somers, CT. For more information, visit www.SurvivorJourneys.org.