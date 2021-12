(Mass Appeal) – Survivor Journeys is a group that works to provide emotional, social, and educational support to cancer survivors, their families, and caregivers. This month, the featured speaker in its online series is Sarah Galloway, a Psychologist with the Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Watch her presentation called “The Association Between Anxiety, Depression, and Lack of Social Support and Cancer Related Pain” by going to survivorjourneys.org