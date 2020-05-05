Susie Walking Bear Yellowtail: a historical figure in healthcare

(Mass Appeal) – With all the focus on healthcare heroes lately, we thought it might be nice to share a historical story about the country’s first Native American nurse, who was trained at schools right here in our area. Ray Radigan, curator of the Memorial Hall Museum, joined us with the story.

According to Radigan, Susie Walking Bear Yellowtail was born on the Crow Reservation in Montana. After completing boarding school, which was common for girls at that time, she came east to study at the Northfield Seminary and the Franklin County Public Hospital.

Throughout her life, she was a pioneer for Native America rights and was the first Native American inductee to the American Nurse Association Hall of Fame.