Sweet and spicy salsa with local peaches

(Mass Appeal) – Peaches are in season right now. Use local fruit to create this tasty fruit salsa with a touch of heat. It also makes a tasty seasonal topping for grilled chicken or fish. Tinky Weisblat from TinkyCooks.com joins us with her recipe.

Recipe Title: Peach Salsa

Description: Peaches have arrived in our area! This recipe pairs their sweetness with just a little heat.

Course: Appetizer/Side

Cuisine: American

Servings: Makes about 2-1/2 cups

Difficulty Level: Easy

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time (minutes): 0 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons finely chopped red or other sweet onion

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped (leave some seeds if you like your salsa hot!)

3 tablespoons (or more if you like) chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons honey

the juice of 1/2 lime

3/4 teaspoon salt

2-1/2 cups finely chopped peaches (prepare them a little later than the rest of the ingredients)

Cooking Directions:

Combine the onion, pepper, cilantro, honey, lime juice, and salt. Let these ingredients marinate for at least an hour. Add the chopped peaches and serve with tortilla chips or crackers and cheese … or use as a chutney with meat or fish.

Special Diet (Place a * in front of any that apply):

*Diabetic

Heart Healthy

*High Fiber

*Low Calorie

Low Carbohydrate

*Low Cholesterol

*Low Fat

Low Sodium

Vegan

*Vegetarian