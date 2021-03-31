Sweet Easter treat with Tinky Weisblat

(Mass Appeal) – What would Easter be without those delicious chocolate peanut butter eggs? Watch as our “Diva of Deliciousness”, Tinky Weisblat shares her easy recipe for these sweet treats!

INGREDIENTS:

3/4 cup peanut butter

1/3 cup graham cracker crumbs

1/2 cup confectioner’s sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 pound chocolate-milk, semi-sweet, white, or a combination

DIRECTIONS:

In a bowl with an electric mixer combine the peanut butter, graham-cracker crumbs, and sugars. Beat until well blended. Carefully shape this dough into 16 or so small egg-shaped pieces (it will be sticky!). Place the pieces in wax paper and freeze them for at least one hour, but no more than two.

When you are ready to complete the process, put the chocolate in a double boiler over hot water. Melt it, stirring frequently. Remove it from the heat.

Dip the eggs in the chocolate, and place them on wax paper or a silicone mat to harden (this will take several so hours-be patient!). Keep your treats from getting too warm, and try to eat them within 48 hours!