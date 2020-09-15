Sweetheart scams will do more than just break your heart

(Mass Appeal) – Sweetheart scam artists capitalize on people’s loneliness, convincing them to part with their savings. Glenn Welch, president of Freedom Credit Union, provided some tips on how to stay safe.

Welch said oftentimes predators create fake dating websites – fake photos and all – and target people who are looking for love. They can be convincing, so much so that many people have gotten engaged to these online lovers – people who they have never met in person.

Welch said that you should never send money to anyone you have not met online. Talk to friends and people you trust about what’s happening and check out FCC.gov for the latest on different scams.