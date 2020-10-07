Tackling bad news together as a family

(Mass Appeal) – Getting a serious health diagnosis like cancer is difficult enough for adults to handle. How and what information should you share with your children? There are strategies that can help bring your family together for support. Cancer Survivorship 101 is an online lecture series from Survivor Journeys. Julie Berrett-Abebe, PhD, LICSW shares a preview of her talk on Parenting with Cancer.

You can access Dr. Berrett-Abebe’s full video lecture at www.survivorjourneys.org. Visit the website to see the whole presentation and check out past months’ lectures too.