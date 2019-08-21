Take a look back in time through a vintage postcard exhibit

An exhibit developed from the postcard collection at Memorial Hall Museum in Deerfield takes visitors on a trip back in time through the Pioneer Valley. Joining us to talk about the exhibit is Ray Radigan, curator of the Memorial Hall Museum, and Janel Nockelby, visitor services director, Great Falls Discovery Center.

The postcards, from the early 20th century, were purchased in the area and depict local landmarks. Postcards were popular at this time because there was no color photography. Postcards were both correspondence and souvenir.

Nockelby noted that the exhibit, “The Time of My Life: Vintage Views of Western Mass”, is on view now at the Mount Holyoke Summit House through September. It can be viewed at Heritage State Park in Holyoke from October and November. For more information, visit https://deerfield-ma.org/ .