(Mass Appeal) – If you haven’t looked up into the night sky recently you have missed some amazing sights. From the 50-60 Starlink satellites passing overhead in a perfect line, to the Moon, Venus, and Jupiter clustered together. But wait, there’s more! Kevin Kopchynski, STEM Curator at the Springfield Museums, and our go to guy on what’s happening in the sky is with me now to let us know what else we can see.