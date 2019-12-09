Take a “Plunge” in Goshen to support All Out Adventures

Sue Tracy and Karen Foster, from All Out Adventures, previewed their annual Plunge for Adventure fundraiser coming this week.

NAME OF EVENT: Plunge for Adventure

DATES & TIMES: Saturday, December 14: 11:30am

ADDRESS: Upper Highland Lake, DAR State Forest, 78 Cape St., Goshen, MA 01032

ABOUT THE EVENT: “Plunge event to raise funds for All Out Adventures, a nonprofit organization that runs about 180 low cost outdoor recreation programs for people with disabilities, seniors, and veterans each year across the state. 30+ Community Leaders, including local business owners, politicians, real estate agents, etc. will be joining us for the plunge! Local cartoonist Hilary Price (“Rhymes with Orange”) donated a cartoon for us that is our event logo and will be on hats given to all plungers.”

RELATED WEBSITE/PHONE: www.alloutadventures.org/plunge-for-adventure