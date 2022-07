(Mass Appeal) – July 25th is National Carousel Day or Merry-Go-Round Day! It’s been celebrated annually since 2014. There are so many right in our area! One specifically, has been spinning for 29 years in Downtown Holyoke and is celebrating more than 90 years since its creation. Here to talk about the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round is Drew Menard, Vice President of Friends of the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round.