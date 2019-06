Scott Selker, from Pioneer Valley Live Steamers, took us aboard their scale-model gasoline train, which you can enjoy this Father’s Day Weekend.

The Father’s Day Weekend train rides will be June 15 and June 16, from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm. PVLS is located at 108 Hillside Road in Southwick.

For more information, you can head to PVLS.org