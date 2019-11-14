Take home your own mini “Three Little Pigs” with Pet of the Week Maisie and her friends

(Mass Appeal) – These three bonded guinea pigs need a home together. Lee Chambers introduces to one of the trio, our Pet of the Week Maisie!

Breed: Guinea pig

Age: 4 years old

Sex: Female

Color: White with brown

Background

Maisie is part of a package deal. We’re adopting her out with her buddies Snickers (3 year old female) and Lola (4 year old female), because they all came in to Dakin together, and they’re family. The terrific trio were brought in because a child in their house was developing allergies to them. Their family described them as friendly, playful and a bit shy. They like to be petted on top of the head, and enjoy having toys in their cage to amuse themselves.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/maisie-w-lola-snickers-43066058.html

Upcoming Events/Other Topics:

Happy Neuter Year – Right now through December 31 you can book neuter surgery at Dakin for your male dog if he’s 24 pounds or less for a discounted fee of $125 (the regular fee is $175). The surgery can take place in 2019 or 2020, but it needs to be booked online by December 31. Here’s a link: https://www.dakinhumane.org/surgery-for-dogs.html

Get Your Dog Looking Sharp for the Holidays! -If your pup weighs 45 pounds or less, he or she can be transformed by Carol White, who is grooming dogs at our Springfield Adoption Center!

Full package (bath, dry, haircut, nail trim, ear cleaning) starts at $45

Bath package (bath, dry, nail trim, ear cleaning) starts at $30

Half the proceeds go to helping animals at Dakin. Grooming sessions are by appointment only and only during daytime hours, so call Carol at (413) 592-1775. Participating dogs are required to be up to date on rabies, distemper and parvovirus vaccinations. For more information about grooming services, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/dog-grooming.html

