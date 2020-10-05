Take Steps virtual walk for Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation

(Mass Appeal) – Inflammatory Bowel Disease, or IBD, is a lifelong condition that can’t be cured. Take Steps is the Foundation’s largest national community fundraising program, with 96 walk sites throughout the country raising over $11M in 2019. The walk will be virtual this year. Halie St. Sauveur is the 2020 Western Mass Take Steps Honored Hero and she tells us more about the walk.

The Western Massachusetts walk will be joining with our other fall walks on October 18 for TAKE STEPS + VIRTUAL.

Local Western MA content will air on the New England Chapter Facebook at 11:30a (https://www.facebook.com/ccfaNE/)



National content will air on the Take Steps Facebook at 12:00p EST (https://www.facebook.com/crohnscolitistakesteps)



To register or learn more, visit cctakesteps.org/WesternMass2020