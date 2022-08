(Mass Appeal) – Chances are you have an old piece of furniture sitting around your house. You may be toying with the idea of selling it, but here is an option you may not have thought of: upcycling. You can find beauty, potential, and entirely new uses for items others might consider old or outdated. Sharon Ensign, owner and curator of Re-Inspired in Southwick, teaches us how to reduce, reuse and recycle with style.