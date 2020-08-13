Take the sting out of mosquito bites

(Mass Appeal) – Mosquito bites can cause itching and swelling, but they can also carry EEE and West Nile Virus. Dr. Stanley Glazer from New England Dermatology & Laser Center joins us with advice on preventing and treating bug bites.

He recommends products containing DEET as the safest and most effective insect repellent. If you didn’t prevent a bite and it’s causing you irritation, try an ice cube or cold compress applied to the area. You can also use over the counter cortizone creams. Watch for excessive swelling or trouble breathing, a rare but serious reaction that requires medical attention.