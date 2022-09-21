(Mass Appeal) – We’re taking the classic grilled cheese sandwich to a whole new level! Jessie-Sierra Ross, of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby, shows us how to keep that gooey cheesiness everyone loves about the sandwich, but add in a little something extra to make that ideal lunch.

Roasted Red Grape and Shallot Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Ingredients

2 ounces of mild Swiss cheese, or any hard cheese you enjoy

1 cup of red grapes, sliced in half

1 large shallot, cut into thin rings

2 sprigs of fresh thyme, leaves only

1 spring of fresh rosemary, leaves only

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 teaspoons aged balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon of honey

pinch of kosher salt & ground black pepper

1 tablespoons of butter

2 slices of crusty bread, like sourdough

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350F & reserve a large cookie sheet.



Cut the red grapes in half and slice the shallot into thin rings. Add to a large mixing bowl. Reserve.



Strip the leaves from the fresh thyme & rosemary, and add to the bowl. Add the olive oil, aged balsamic vinegar, and salt & pepper. Mix well.



Pour the mixture & spread it out on your cookie sheet. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the grapes are softened & the shallots are caramelized. Reserve.



Heat a large skillet over medium high heat, with 2 tablespoons of butter. Using two slices of bread, layer 4-6 slices of mild Swiss cheese on one half. Add both slices of bread to the heated skillet, face up and cover.



Let toast for 3 minutes and then add 2-3 tablespoons of your roasted grape & shallot mix on top.



Sandwich the bread & let toast for another minute or until golden Flip. Repeat.



Remove from the heat & slice diagonally.