(Mass Appeal) – We’re taking the classic grilled cheese sandwich to a whole new level! Jessie-Sierra Ross, of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby, shows us how to keep that gooey cheesiness everyone loves about the sandwich, but add in a little something extra to make that ideal lunch.
Roasted Red Grape and Shallot Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Ingredients
- 2 ounces of mild Swiss cheese, or any hard cheese you enjoy
- 1 cup of red grapes, sliced in half
- 1 large shallot, cut into thin rings
- 2 sprigs of fresh thyme, leaves only
- 1 spring of fresh rosemary, leaves only
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- 2 teaspoons aged balsamic vinegar
- 1 teaspoon of honey
- pinch of kosher salt & ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoons of butter
- 2 slices of crusty bread, like sourdough