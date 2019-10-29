Take your Halloween festivities to the next level with a creepy cobweb cake

(Mass Appeal) – Caitlin Tylek, owner of Cupcaits, demonstrated how to make a creative cobweb cake using melted marshmallows – an ideal dessert for all your eerie entertaining.

Tylek brought a chocolate frosted spice cake. She then melted bowls of mini-marshmallows. Once the marshmallows were room temperature, she asked us to dip our fingers into the bowls and create what looks like webbing with our fingers. Then simply drape the webbing over the cake. She mentioned the same technique could also be used when creating a mummy cake.

Once the marshmallow is draped on the cake, be creative decorating with gummy worms, candy eyes and more.