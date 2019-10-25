Taking a step back from fretting about your kids’ homework

Watch Live
(Mass Appeal) – Homework can be a problem for both parents and children. Psychotherapist Sarah Getoff joined us with sound advice on how parents can simply take a step back to help.

According to Getoff, homework is a great way to slowly empower children to be responsible for themselves. This is a time to step back from the middle school-aged child and let them fail sometimes, because this failing is a great way to learn.

Getoff said parents often need to work on themselves in order to back off. The lack of letting go could be centered on their own anxiety. In the long run, letting go slowly will help children realize how they can manage themselves and their time.

