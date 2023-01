(Mass Appeal) – Admitting you have a problem is the first, and hardest step, on the road to creating a better, healthier life and there are people and resources to help you meet your goals. If you’ve made the decision this year to get the help you need, congratulations. Now, let’s help you along. Tommy Smyth, a Recovery Coach Supervisor with MHA, Mental Health Association of Springfield, is one of the many people that can help.