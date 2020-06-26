Tangy lemon olive oil cake makes a nice summer dessert

(Mass Appeal) – Have you ever tried baking an olive oil cake? It keeps the cake more moist than using butte,r and the olive oil adds a nice flavor. Ashley Tresoline, Owner of Bella Foodie shows us how to make her Lemon Olive Oil Cake.
Lemon Olive Oil Cake
INGREDIENTS:
¾ cup olive oil
1 ½ cup granulated sugar
3 large eggs, room temperature
½ cup milk
½ teaspoon salt
¼ tsp. cinnamon
¼ tsp. nutmeg
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 tbs. lemon zest and lemon juice
1 tbs. vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour