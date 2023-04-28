(MASS APPEAL) – Helix Human Services, based in Springfield works with families across the state, to empower children and adolescents who have experience trauma, and next Friday is your opportunity to help support their mission, and have lots of fun doing it! Here with all the details on their upcoming event ‘Taste of Margarita’ is Yamilca Nogue, Chief Development Officer with Helix Human Services.

5th Annual Taste of Margarita

Back again by popular demand, the 5th Annual Taste of Margarita! Who makes the best Margarita in the Valley? Are you up for the challenge? Grab your team and come pour your favorite margarita on May 5, 2023, at Elegant Affairs in Springfield.

For tickets and more information, visit helixhumanservices.org.

Sponsored by: Helix Human Services