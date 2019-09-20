1  of  3
Taste your way though New England at The Big E

(Mass Appeal) – We continue our tour through the Avenue of States, this time celebrating our neighbors up north. We learn about Vermont maple products, New Hampshire corn, and some mac and cheese created by a young man on a mission.

It’s a special Firefighter Fitness Friday live from The Big E. West Springfield Firefighters Kyle Callini and Nick LaPalme are put to the test with Elizabeth Lenart from Studio E Fitness.

We’ll also explore some new foods at The Big E Bistro inside the Young Building.

