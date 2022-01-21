Tasty and healthy turkey meatball & kale soup

(Mass Appeal) – We’re back in the kitchen with Jessie-Sierra Ross creator of the blog, Straight to the Hips, Baby to make another soup. This time we’re making a Turkey Meatball with Kale that eats like a meal.
Turkey Meatball Soup with Kale is a tasty & healthy soup recipe that eats like a meal! Tender herbed turkey meatballs are simmered in a flavorful broth, with orzo and fresh kale. This is a great soup recipe to batch and freeze to enjoy all winter long!
Turkey Meatball Soup with Kale
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients:
10 cups of homemade turkey or chicken stock, store bought if necessary
2 cups sliced carrots, 1/4 inch thick pieces
1/2 a large head of curly kale, collard greens or other varieties of kale may also be used
1 package ground turkey
1 egg
2 tablespoons water
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoons dried parsley
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/4 panko bread crumbs
1 cup orzo pasta
Instructions:
- In a large stock pot, bring the stock to a simmer.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the panko bread crumbs, egg, 2 tablespoons of water, spices, and salt & pepper. Whisk to combine. Allow the mix to “rest” for 5 minutes.
- Take a cookie sheet and line with wax paper. Set aside.
- After resting, add the ground turkey to the bowl and mix well.
- Using a tablespoon, scoop up a helping of the meat mixture and gently roll with your hands. Place on the wax paper lined baking sheet. Try to make the meatballs a uniform size and shape, so that they will cook about the same amount of time. Once all of the meatballs are rolled, cover loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 15 minutes.
- In the meantime, wash, peel, and slice your carrots and put aside in a mixing bowl. Wash the kale and tear into bite sized pieces, making sure to discard any pieces of the stem.
- Once your stock has come to a simmer, add the carrots & 1 cup of orzo, stir to combine. Simmer, uncovered, for 8 minutes.
- After 8 minutes, gently add the meatballs and give a quick stir. Simmer for 10 minutes.
- Add the kale pieces and stir well. Cook for an additional 5 minutes.
- Adjust the salt & pepper to taste.
Notes
This soup freezes very well and we use it as a quick meal during the colder months. Just defrost slightly and slowly reheat on the stove.