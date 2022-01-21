Tasty and healthy turkey meatball & kale soup

(Mass Appeal) – We’re back in the kitchen with Jessie-Sierra Ross creator of the blog, Straight to the Hips, Baby to make another soup. This time we’re making a Turkey Meatball with Kale that eats like a meal.

Turkey Meatball Soup with Kale is a tasty & healthy soup recipe that eats like a meal! Tender herbed turkey meatballs are simmered in a flavorful broth, with orzo and fresh kale. This is a great soup recipe to batch and freeze to enjoy all winter long!

Turkey Meatball Soup with Kale

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

10 cups of homemade turkey or chicken stock, store bought if necessary

2 cups sliced carrots, 1/4 inch thick pieces

1/2 a large head of curly kale, collard greens or other varieties of kale may also be used

1 package ground turkey

1 egg

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoons dried parsley

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 panko bread crumbs

1 cup orzo pasta

Instructions: