Tasty, homemade flavored peanut butters you can make at home

(Mass Appeal) – In honor of National Peanut Day, we’re learning how to make homemade peanut butter. All you need are 2 cups of peanuts! Let your creativity shine from there and make some flavored peanut butter. Danielle Formaro, Author of Add THIS to Your Plate shows us how it’s done.

Classic Homemade Peanut Butter

Ingredients:

2 cups of roasted peanuts ( I like lightly salted)

Directions:

Simply add peanuts to the canister of a food processor, process on high power until creamy and smooth, about 5 minutes, stopping to scrape down the sides of the canister half way through if needed.

NOTE: Understand the Process

The peanuts will go through stages of: crushed, crushed into a fine powder, a paste, a thicker paste, a big “dough ball”, and then the ball will break down into runnier peanut butter. At the point the peanut butter is runny, continue processing for about 1 to 2 more minutes, making sure the peanut butter is as smooth as desired.

Flavor Options

Follow the instructions above and get your base classic flavor. Once you get the creamy texture you desire add the following to create each type of peanut butter flavor listed below.

Crunchy Style Peanut Butter

Add to processor:

1 cup of roasted nuts to the processed and process or pulse until you get desired crunchy consistency

Vanilla Honey Peanut Butter

Add to Processor:

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1- 1/2 tablespoon of Pure Raw Organic Honey

1 tablespoon of Coconut Oil (optional if it gets too thick)

Add all ingredients to the processor and blend until all combined

Bailey’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Mudslide

Add to processor:

2 cups of dark chocolate morsels

NOTE: I add the chocolate chips all at once through the feed tube with the machine running, but if using a weaker or older food processor, sprinkling them in more slowly may prevent your machine from struggling. Once this is done add all the rest of the ingredients.

1 nip of Baileys (50ml)

1 teaspoon of Vanilla Flavor

2 tablespoon of Coconut Oil

Blend until all combined.