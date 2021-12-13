Tasty Parmesan Rosemary Crisps make the perfect gourmet gift!

(Mass Appeal) – We’re kicking off our gift-giving week in the best place possible – the kitchen! Our friend Betty Rosbottom joins us with a savory treat perfect for packaging up as gifts…if there are any leftover!

RECIPE:

6 ounces (about 2 cups or more) grated Parmesan cheese, preferably Parmigiano Reggiano

1 cup flour

2 1/2 teaspoons dried rosemary, ground or crushed well

1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt

Scant 1/8 teaspoons cayenne pepper

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, chilled and diced

1 egg white, beaten lightly

Rosemary leaves for garnish

Fleur de sel (or any good sea salt)

Place the cheese, flour, dried rosemary, salt, cayenne pepper, and butter in a food processor. Pulse 45 seconds, then run machine continuously until mixture starts to form clumps, about 1 minute or more. Shape the dough into a log 2 inches in diameter and 8 inches long. Wrap the log tightly in plastic wrap and roll it on a work surface several times to make it compact. Place the log in the refrigerator until firm, 45 minutes or longer. (Dough can be prepared ahead; store in refrigerator for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 2 weeks. Wrap dough in plastic wrap, then in foil if freezing, and defrost in the refrigerator before slicing.) To bake, arrange a rack at center position and preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. With a sharp knife, cut 1/4 inch thick slices from the log and place an inch apart on a large, heavy baking sheet. Brush the top of each round lightly with some egg white. Press 2 rosemary leaves firmly with your fingers and then use a rolling pin to press down. Sprinkle each crisp lightly with some fleur de sel and press salt firmly with your fingers and then with a rolling pin. Bake the rounds until light golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove with a spatula to a cooling rack for 10 minutes. (Store cooled wafers in an airtight container for up to 5 days.) For giving, arrange crisps in an airtight holiday container or stack in a clear plastic bag or wrap in clear plastic wrap and tie with a ribbon. You could include a note to recipient that says, “Parmesan Rosemary Crisps are good at room temperature, or you can place on baking sheet and reheat in a preheated 350 degree F oven for 10 minutes. Makes about 32 crisps.

Note: Fleur de sel, a French sea salt, is available in gourmet food stores and in some supermarkets.