Tasty Parmesan Rosemary Crisps make the perfect gourmet gift!

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – We’re kicking off our gift-giving week in the best place possible – the kitchen! Our friend Betty Rosbottom joins us with a savory treat perfect for packaging up as gifts…if there are any leftover!

RECIPE:

6 ounces (about 2 cups or more) grated Parmesan cheese, preferably Parmigiano Reggiano
1 cup flour
2 1/2 teaspoons dried rosemary, ground or crushed well
1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt
Scant 1/8 teaspoons cayenne pepper
8 tablespoons unsalted butter, chilled and diced
1 egg white, beaten lightly
Rosemary leaves for garnish
Fleur de sel (or any good sea salt)

  1. Place the cheese, flour, dried rosemary, salt, cayenne pepper, and butter in a food processor. Pulse 45 seconds, then run machine continuously until mixture starts to form clumps, about 1 minute or more.
  2. Shape the dough into a log 2 inches in diameter and 8 inches long. Wrap the log tightly in plastic wrap and roll it on a work surface several times to make it compact. Place the log in the refrigerator until firm, 45 minutes or longer. (Dough can be prepared ahead; store in refrigerator for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 2 weeks. Wrap dough in plastic wrap, then in foil if freezing, and defrost in the refrigerator before slicing.)
  3. To bake, arrange a rack at center position and preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
  4. With a sharp knife, cut 1/4 inch thick slices from the log and place an inch apart on a large, heavy baking sheet. Brush the top of each round lightly with some egg white. Press 2 rosemary leaves firmly with your fingers and then use a rolling pin to press down. Sprinkle each crisp lightly with some fleur de sel and press salt firmly with your fingers and then with a rolling pin.
  5. Bake the rounds until light golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove with a spatula to a cooling rack for 10 minutes. (Store cooled wafers in an airtight container for up to 5 days.)
  6. For giving, arrange crisps in an airtight holiday container or stack in a clear plastic bag or wrap in clear plastic wrap and tie with a ribbon. You could include a note to recipient that says, “Parmesan Rosemary Crisps are good at room temperature, or you can place on baking sheet and reheat in a preheated 350 degree F oven for 10 minutes. Makes about 32 crisps.

Note: Fleur de sel, a French sea salt, is available in gourmet food stores and in some supermarkets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal