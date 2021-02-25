Tasty shrimp scampi with Chef Mike Harrison

(Mass Appeal) – Seasons Restaurant at Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield is home to Chef Mike Harrison. He joins us now with a delicious and simple shrimp scampi recipe.

Ingredients:

1 lb colossal shrimp

6 T butter

2 T olive oil

¼ cup flour

6 cloves chopped garlic

¼ tsp red pepper flake

2 lbs cooked pasta

¼ cup white wine

½ cup chicken broth

4oz porcini mushrooms

8oz broccolini

Salt & pepper

Chopped parsley

1 T lemon juice

Instructions:

Step 1 – Whisk ½ garlic, salt, and 1 tbsp. of oil in a medium bowl. Add shrimp, toss to coat, and chill, uncovered for at least 30 minutes and up to 1 hour.

Step 2 – Season flour and toss shrimp. In a skillet over medium heat, melt 3 tbsp. of butter and sauté other half of garlic and red pepper flakes until fragrant. Add shrimp and cook 1 minute per side or until shrimp is pink but slightly underdone. Add white wine & lemon juice, cook for 1 minute stirring occasionally, add chicken broth, mushrooms and blanched broccolini and cook until reduced by half; about 2 minutes.

Add remaining butter and cook, stirring and swirling pan occasionally, until butter is melted and sauce is thickened; about 5 minutes more.

Step 3 – Scrape shrimp along with any accumulated juices and cooked pasta into skillet. Toss to coat and cook until shrimp are fully cooked through; about 2 minutes. Transfer to platter, top with parsley and serve with bread for dipping.

