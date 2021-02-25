Tasty shrimp scampi with Chef Mike Harrison

(Mass Appeal) – Seasons Restaurant at Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield is home to Chef Mike Harrison. He joins us now with a delicious and simple shrimp scampi recipe.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb colossal shrimp
- 6 T butter
- 2 T olive oil
- ¼ cup flour
- 6 cloves chopped garlic
- ¼ tsp red pepper flake
- 2 lbs cooked pasta
- ¼ cup white wine
- ½ cup chicken broth
- 4oz porcini mushrooms
- 8oz broccolini
- Salt & pepper
- Chopped parsley
- 1 T lemon juice
Instructions:
Step 1 – Whisk ½ garlic, salt, and 1 tbsp. of oil in a medium bowl. Add shrimp, toss to coat, and chill, uncovered for at least 30 minutes and up to 1 hour.
Step 2 – Season flour and toss shrimp. In a skillet over medium heat, melt 3 tbsp. of butter and sauté other half of garlic and red pepper flakes until fragrant. Add shrimp and cook 1 minute per side or until shrimp is pink but slightly underdone. Add white wine & lemon juice, cook for 1 minute stirring occasionally, add chicken broth, mushrooms and blanched broccolini and cook until reduced by half; about 2 minutes.
Add remaining butter and cook, stirring and swirling pan occasionally, until butter is melted and sauce is thickened; about 5 minutes more.
Step 3 – Scrape shrimp along with any accumulated juices and cooked pasta into skillet. Toss to coat and cook until shrimp are fully cooked through; about 2 minutes. Transfer to platter, top with parsley and serve with bread for dipping.
