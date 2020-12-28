Tasty spiced orange pecans

(Mass Appeal) – Cookbook author and chef Betty Rosbottom shared with us her amazing recipe for spiced orange pecans… they also make a great gift!

Spiced Orange Pecans

These nuts, particularly fragrant due to the aromatic mix of spices, get a touch of heat from cayenne and a hint of sweetness from a small amount of sugar. Count on about 10 minutes of prep, then about 20 minutes in the oven. You can make them a week in advance!

2 tbsp unsalted butter

4 tsp grated orange zest

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground coriander (see note)

1/2 tsp ground cloves

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

2 cups pecan halves (about 10 ounces)

2 tbsp sugar

1 tsp Kosher salt

Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 300 degrees F. Have ready a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper cut to fit. Melt butter in a medium, heavy saucepan over low heat. When hot, add orange zest, cinnamon, coriander, cloves, and cayenne pepper and stir with a table fork until spices are blended into the butter, 30 seconds or more. Add pecans, sugar, and salt, stirring to coat nuts well in the spice mixture. Spread pecans in an even layer on the baking sheet, and bake until lightly browned, stirring a couple of times, about 20 to 25 minutes. Remove and cool on baking pan. (Nuts can be prepared one week ahead. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.) Serve in a single bowl with a spoon or in individual bowls. Makes 2 cups

Note: Make sure your coriander is fresh and aromatic.. If you don’t have any coriander, but by chance have garam masala, an Indian spice mixture, you can use it instead.