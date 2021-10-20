Tasty treats and colorful crafts for Halloween!

(Mass Appeal) – Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some fun ways to celebrate Halloween.

For spook-tacular Halloween dessert ideas, visit peepsbrand.com or readyseteat.com!

Create out-of-this-world pumpkin decorations with the Crayola Galaxy Paint Stick Decorating Kit and jazz up your Halloween or Fall decorations with Crayola Pumpkin Paint in Classic & Autumn Colors.

These glow-in-the-dark, removable Halloween wall decals by Tempaper cast a ghostly glow over dark spaces and will easily apply to smooth surfaces including accent walls, stair risers, ceilings and furniture.

