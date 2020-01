(Mass Appeal) – January is national hot tea month and Sean Condon, owner of the Perfect Cuppa Tea, joined us with the basics on tea.

Condon said that all teas come from one plant: white, green, oolong, and black. Herbal teas are actually not teas at all – they are more herbal infusions.

Condon added that it’s usually better to use a tea ball with loose leaf tea. Oftentimes in a bag you just get “tea dust” as opposed to full leaves.