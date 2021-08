BOSTON (SHNS) - Fans returned to the TD Garden in the spring to cheer on the Boston Celtics, but with COVID-19 cases spiking again, Steve Pagliuca, one of the team's owners, sounded less than 100 percent about fans in the stands when the team holds its first home game of the 2021-2022 season on Friday, Oct. 22.

During an interview Tuesday morning on 93.7 WEEI, Pagliuca said the team's approach to the fluid situation involves "monitoring it day by day and then being responsive to what happens out there." "So far it looks like we're going to have a season and there will be fans in the stands and there will be precautions taken," Pagliuca said in a statement that co-owner Wyc Grousbeck quipped was "very Belichikian."