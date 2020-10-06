Teach your children the importance of voting

(Mass Appeal) – In 2016, a mere 58.1% of the voting-eligible population voted, making voter apathy one of the worst issues facing America. This is especially concerning when we see citizens of some other countries literally putting their life on the line if they want to vote. So it is important for us parents to teach our children why voting matters.

Reena Patel, parenting expert, guidance counselor, licensed educational psychologist, and Board Certified Behavior Analyst, shares her insight in helping us educate our children on the importance of voting.