1  of  5
Breaking News
DA: Victim of Tuesday’s shooting in Springfield identified Gunshot victim of Oswego Street in Springfield identified Supreme Court rules against Trump administration in decision to end DACA Victim of shooting on Wilbraham Road in Springfield has died Springfield police investigating shooting in Forest Park neighborhood

Teacher’s union releases back to school recommendations

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – The nation’s largest union for educators has released its guidelines for students returning to the classroom. Here to discuss their recommendations is Lily Eskelsen Garcia, President of the National Education Association.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today