(Mass Appeal) – When kids are excited about STEAM activities they learn without even realizing it. When that activity is also edible, it makes it better! We’re learning the science of cookies! You can try it at home with your kids too, so to show us how it’s done are Chelsea Berry, a Community Classroom Camp Counselor, along with two Community Classroom Counselors-in-Training, Xena Berry and Thea Piziali.