Tech updates to make your home office up to task

Mass Appeal

(Mass Appeal) – Now that your home office is your actual office, are you finding that it’s not up to the task? Dave DelVecchio, president of Suite 3, joined us with his advice.

First, check your Wi-Fi; signal strengths can be stronger in different areas of the home and can be blocked by things like wood, so make sure you are in the right spot. Also, security is an issue, so make sure you computer is updated and you have strong passwords to protect your connection.

DelVecchio also suggested taking steps to make sure your files are safe on an external hard drive or cloud – even testing to make sure your back up system is effective.

