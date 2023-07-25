(Mass Appeal) – Unless you’ve ever been in military combat there is no way to fully understand the toll it takes on a veteran. Sometimes the effects of battle make it hard to readjust following combat service, but there is a way that you can make a difference. Two veterans, Mike Jones who is Vice President of The Friends of the Springfield Vet Center, and volunteer Rick Messenger, are here to tell us how we can help.
Tee it up to help combat veterans and the Friends of the Springfield Vet Center
by: Patrick Berry
Posted:
Updated: