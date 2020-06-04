Tee off for Junior Achievement at a social-distancing golf tournament

(Mass Appeal) – The 22nd Annual Golf Tournament for Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts will look a little different this year to keep everyone safe. As Jennifer Connolly explains, these new social distancing measures will help keep golfers safe while enjoying the fundraising event.
The event happens on Friday, June 5th at Fox Hopyard Golf Course in East Haddam, CT. To learn more, visit www.JAWM.org or call (413) 747-7670.
This year’s tournament will feature these safety measures:
- Social distancing measures: Only 1 player per cart
- Masks must be worn in any common areas
- Providing each player with their own cart
- Boxed breakfast on the cart
- Lunch will be a gourmet lunch (Lobster Roll and Filet Kabobs) delivered to each team on the course.
- Scramble Format with all putts inside 3′ are conceded and flags remain in the hole
- The auction and raffle will be held on an app to comply with social distancing
- Businesses can sponsor the tournament on June 5 and opt to receive a “rain check” to play on a different day, either at Fox Hopyard or Crumpin-Fox Club in Bernardston, Mass.