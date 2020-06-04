Tee off for Junior Achievement at a social-distancing golf tournament

(Mass Appeal) – The 22nd Annual Golf Tournament for Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts will look a little different this year to keep everyone safe. As Jennifer Connolly explains, these new social distancing measures will help keep golfers safe while enjoying the fundraising event.

The event happens on Friday, June 5th at Fox Hopyard Golf Course in East Haddam, CT. To learn more, visit www.JAWM.org or call (413) 747-7670.

This year’s tournament will feature these safety measures: