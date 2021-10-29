Teri’s pumpkin cake: A melt in your mouth recipe

(Mass Appeal) – What would Halloween be without pumpkin? And we’ve got a recipe so sweet you’ll happily leave all the candy for the kids. Live and back with us for the first time in person is our friend and cookbook author Tinky Weisblat …..with a melt in your mouth recipe for the perfect pumpkin cake.

Cuisine: American

Course: Dessert

Servings: 10 to 12

Difficulty Level: Easy

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time (minutes): about 60 minutes

Ingredients:

1-1/2 cups canola oil

2 cups sugar

3-1/8 cups flour

2 teaspoons cinnamon

2 teaspoons allspice

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 cups mashed pumpkin

4 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup chopped nuts

1 cup raisins

Cooking Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix the oil and sugar in a large bowl. Combine 3 cups of the flour and the other dry ingredients and add them to the oil and sugar along with the pumpkin. (Reserve the remaining flour.) Add the eggs 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in the vanilla.

In a separate bowl, mix the remaining 1/8 cup flour with the nuts and raisins. Add them to the batter. Spoon into a greased, 10-inch bundt pan. Bake for 1 hour, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Frost with raisin frosting.