(Mass Appeal) – Did you know that termites cause more property damage each year than fires? In fact, according to the National Pest Management Association, termites cause an estimated $5 billion in damage every single year. Natasha Wright, Entomologist and Technical Director with Braman Termite and Pest Elimination is here now because March 13th-19th is Termite Awareness Week, and a great time to learn how to spot a termite infestation in your home or business before it becomes a major problem.