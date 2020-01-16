Test your recycling knowledge with CET

(Mass Appeal) – Molly Jo Craft and Brian Premo from the Center of Ecotechnology joined us in Studio 1A to test our recycling knowledge.

First, we took a true and false recycling quiz, answering questions like: can you recycle post-it notes and water bottle caps?

Then Patrick and Alanna were put to the test in a recycling speed round, choosing what could be recycled and what is trash. We learned, among other things, that plastic hangers are trash and plastic cups can be recycled, but lids and straws are trash.