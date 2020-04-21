Test your spelling skills with Homework House of Holyoke

(Mass Appeal) – Homework House provides free tutoring to the school children of Holyoke. Their 5th annual Spelling Bee for adults is moving online this year, starting on April 27th. Virginia Dillon, Executive Director of Homework House, Inc. joins us with a little quiz for Alanna and Patrick.

Homework House will record words every day for adults and children to spell. To participate in the fun, video tape your attempt, post to social media and tag Homework House of Holyoke. Participants will be entered into a raffle. Donations are welcome.

For more information, visit www.homeworkhouseholyoke.org.