(Mass Appeal) – Cold nights like these call for tasty soups …..and Jessie-Sierra Ross, creator of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby, is here to share her recipe for a silky Thai-inspired coconut carrot soup.
Thai Inspired Coconut Carrot Soup is the perfect vegan vegetable soup for the winter! Filled with roasted carrots and the classic Thai flavors of coconut milk, dried lime leaf, Thai chilis, and lemongrass. This is a wonderful recipe for your healthy eating plan.
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients:
1 1/2 pounds whole carrots
32 ounces vegetable stock, homemade or store-bought
6 ounces of coconut milk
1 tablespoon for roasting + 2 teaspoons (for sautéing) avocado oil
1 small yellow onion
2 cloves of garlic, crushed
2 stalks of lemongrass
1 or 2 Thai chilis
juice of 1/2 a fresh lime
2 dried kaffir lime leaves
cilantro bunch
1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt + more to taste
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 425F.
- Peel, trim the tops off, and cut your carrots into 2 inch long pieces. Place into a large mixing bowl and add 1 tablespoon of avocado oil & 1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt. Mix to give the carrots an even coating of the oil/salt, then spread evenly on a large cookie sheet. Bake for 35-40 minutes, flipping halfway through the cooking.
- Roughly dice the onion and crush the garlic. Trim & dice the Thai chili(s), seeds and all.
- In a soup pot, heat 2 teaspoons of avocado oil medium.
- Add the onion and garlic. While stirring occasionally, cook the onions until slightly translucent but not browned. We don’t want to burn or add color to the vegetables here.
- Once the onions are slightly translucent and softened, quickly add the Thai chili(s) and cook for one minute.
- Slice the lemongrass stalks partway through, and then bruise them by hitting repeatedly with the back of your knife. This helps to release the oils.
- Add the stock, kaffir lime leaf, lemongrass, and coconut milk to the soup pot and bring to a boil.
- Add the roasted carrots and reduce the heat to a simmer, cooking for 20 minutes.
- Remove the pot from the heat, and discard the lemongrass & kaffir lime leaf (these aren’t really edible, just there for the flavor).
- In small batches, pour your soup into a blender; blend until smooth.
- Return the soup back to the pot, and place over medium heat. Stir in lime juice and salt to taste.
- Place a bundle of fresh cilantro into the pot and let it simmer for 5 minutes. Before serving, remove the cilantro bundle.
- Garnish with fried pieces of carrot, a drizzle of coconut milk, and fresh cilantro leaves.