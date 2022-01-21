(Mass Appeal) – Cold nights like these call for tasty soups …..and Jessie-Sierra Ross, creator of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby, is here to share her recipe for a silky Thai-inspired coconut carrot soup.

Thai Inspired Coconut Carrot Soup is the perfect vegan vegetable soup for the winter! Filled with roasted carrots and the classic Thai flavors of coconut milk, dried lime leaf, Thai chilis, and lemongrass. This is a wonderful recipe for your healthy eating plan.

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds whole carrots

32 ounces vegetable stock, homemade or store-bought

6 ounces of coconut milk

1 tablespoon for roasting + 2 teaspoons (for sautéing) avocado oil

1 small yellow onion

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

2 stalks of lemongrass

1 or 2 Thai chilis

juice of 1/2 a fresh lime

2 dried kaffir lime leaves

cilantro bunch

1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt + more to taste

Instructions: