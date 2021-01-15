(Mass Appeal) – We are back in the kitchen with Jessie-Sierra Ross, creator of the blog, Straight-To-The-Hips-Baby and we’ve had our salad course – now it’s on to the entree!

Jessie Sierra is going to show us how to make a delicious and fast weeknight dinner – Thai Style Chicken Green Curry!

Simple Thai Style Leftover Chicken (or Turkey) Green Curry

INGREDIENTS:

Makes 6 servings

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1 large yellow onion diced

2 cloves garlic finely minced

1 large jalapeño seeded and minced

4 medium carrots peeled and sliced into 1/4 inch rounds

1 large red bell pepper seeded and sliced into thin strips

1/2 cup bamboo shoots drained and rinsed

1/2 cup baby corn drained and rinsed

1 can regular, not ‘light’, unsweetened coconut milk (13.66 fl oz)

2 tablespoons Thai green curry paste

1/2 teaspoon fish sauce

4 dried Thai lime leaves, also called Makrut lime leaves

2 cups shredded leftover turkey meat

1 fresh lime

A handful of fresh cilantro

Kosher salt

Optional add-ins; fresh lemongrass green beans, asparagus, mushrooms, or tofu.

DIRECTIONS:

In a large skillet or saucepan, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Once at temperature, add the diced onion, minced garlic, and jalapeño. Add a generous pinch of kosher salt. Let cook while stirring often until slightly softened, but do not brown. About 7 minutes.

After the onion, garlic, and jalapeño have cooked down, add the carrots, red bell pepper, bamboo shoots, and baby corn. Sauté for 3 minutes, while stirring.

Next, push the vegetables to the sides of the pan and add the green curry paste in the center. Let heat for 30 seconds.

Now, pour in the coconut milk, the fish sauce, and add your dried Thai lime leaves. Stir until the curry paste is incorporated (the sauce will turn a pale green color).

Mix in the shredded turkey meat, and stir well, then add a large handful of fresh cilantro. Cook until heated through while stirring.

Once heated through, discard the Thai lime leaves. Serve over steamed white rice, and garnish with more cilantro.