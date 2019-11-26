Thanksgiving cocktails, including a rum raisin milkshake

Ben Anhalt, owner of Element Brewing and Distilling, taught us two recipes you can shake together for cocktails this Thanksgiving.

The Rum Raisin :

1/4 cup Raisins

1 1/2 oz Rum

1/3 cup Milk

1/2 tsp Orange zest

Pinch ground cinnamon

4 large scoops

Vanilla ice cream Whipped cream

for topping Dark Chocolate, for garnish

Put the raisins in a small bowl and pour the rum over. The raisins should be submerged in the rum. Let soak until the raisins are plump, about 30 minutes.

Drain the raisins, reserving the rum. Add to the jar of the blender. Add the milk, orange zest and cinnamon, and blend for 15 seconds. Add the vanilla ice cream and rum, and blend until smooth. Pour into a pint glass, and garnish with whipped cream and grated chocolate. Serve immediately

Thanksgiving Martini :

2 oz Cranberry

2 oz Agave

1 tsp Agave Nectar

Orange zest

Rosemary leaves

Sprig rosemary

Cranberries for garnish

Put all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into martini glass. Garnish with rosemary cranberry sprig

