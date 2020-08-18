The 19th Amendment Suffrage Sponge Cake

(Mass Appeal) – In honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, our diva of deliciousness, Tinky Weisblat, shares a recipe that’s as good today as it was 100 years ago!

Suffrage Sponge Cake

Ingredients:

5 eggs at room temperature, separated

1/2 teaspoon almond or vanilla extract

1 cup sugar

1 pinch salt

1 cup flour

Raspberry jam or sauce for garnish (optional)

Whipped cream for garnish (optional)

Cooking Directions:

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Cut a piece of wax paper to fit the bottom of a 9-inch tube pan.

In a medium mixing bowl, beat together the egg yolks and extract until they lighten. Gradually beat in half of the sugar.

Wash your beaters thoroughly. Beat the egg whites and salt until they form soft peaks. Gently and gradually beat in the remaining sugar. When the peaks are glossy and beginning to stiffen, remove the beaters from the bowl.

Fold a quarter of the egg whites into the egg yolk mixture. Pour the remaining egg whites on top, and sift the flour on top of them. Gently fold the flour and egg whites into the batter.

Delicately pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake the cake until it is a golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes. Invert the cake over a cooling rack and let it cool completely before coaxing the cake out of the pan. This will probably involve running a knife delicately around the sides of the pan and the tube. Peel off the wax paper.

Gingerly break off pieces of the cake. Serve with or without jam and whipped cream. (With is better!)