The 2020 Springfield Puerto Rican Parade marches on virtually in today’s Mass Appeal

(Mass Appeal) – The 30th annual Puerto Rican Parade switched to a virtual format because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re honored to present this year’s virtual parade on Mass Appeal today.

Parade host and 22News reporter Hector Molina leads us through this year’s programming. We’ll look at how the parade got started, and how parade organizers worked to help the island after last year’s devastating earthquakes.

This year’s parade theme is Eternamente Agradecido, or Eternally Grateful. It recognizes the essential workers who kept our communities safe and running during the pandemic.

It wouldn’t be a parade without music! Enjoy some enthusiastic performances from local musicians including Bomba de Aqui and Tito Puente, Jr. The arts continue to be recognized with two original poems about the spirit of Puerto Rico.