The 2021 Big E Kicks off today!

(Mass Appeal) – The 105th Big E kicked off on Friday September 17th and Mass Appeal was there live.

During the course of our show we heard from Big E President and CEO, Gene Cassidy about how important it is to have this year’s fair. We also learned about the safety measures in place for fairgoers, all of the live entertainment you’ll be able to experience, a preview of Maine Day, the history of Storrowton Village and, last but not least, a preview of a special flavor Big E Cream Puff you’ll only get at this year’s fair.