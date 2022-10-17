(MASS APPEAL) – The Third Annual Somers Scarecrow festival is being held this weekend, featuring food trucks, live music, scarecrow and pumpkin carving contests, face-painting for the kids, and so much more. Joining us today is Kara Wolters, Committee Member for the Somers Scarecrow Festival, to give us all the details.

3rd Annual Somers Scarecrow Festival

The Farmer’s Market and Craft Fair will be held Saturday, October 22nd from 10:00am – 4:00pm at the Four Town Fairgrounds. Featuring food trucks, live music, and a Kid Zone that will include face-painting, a magician, games, a balloon artist and more. There will also be several contests that you can participate it such as a pumpkin carving contest, a scarecrow contest, and a kid’s costume contest.

Scarecrow Categories – funny, scary, business/groups, tv/movies, most creative, 10 and under

Scarecrow Contest Rules:

No store-bought scarecrows.

NO POLITICAL OR ACTIVISM SCARECROWS. This is a community family event

Scarecrows must be able to fit in a 6’ x 6’ footprint assembled.

Entries deemed offensive, political, not family friendly, or not in the good natured spirit of the event will be removed.

Votes will be cast in person on October 22nd during the event.

All scarecrows must be brought to the Four Town Fair Grounds on Oct 21st between 3pm – 8pm and removed by the end of the festival on Oct 22nd.

Entrant responsible for set up and must ensure that scarecrow can withstand the elements.

Pumpkin Carving Categories – funniest, scariest, best representation of a character, most creative, business/groups and classic

Pumpkin Carving Contest Rules:

No artificial pumpkins.

No painted pumpkins, carved pumpkins only.

All entries must have light source, no candles or open flame.

NO POLITICAL OR ACTIVISM PUMPKINS. This is a community family event

Entries deemed offensive, political, not family friendly, or not in the good natured spirit of the event will be removed.

Votes will be cast in person on October 22nd during the event.

All pumpkins must be brought to the Four Town Fair Grounds on Oct 21st between 3pm – 8pm and removed by the end of the festival on Oct 22nd

Proceeds to benefit Somers Social Services’ Adopt A Family Christmas Program.

If you’re interested in participating in a contest or looking for volunteer opportunities you can visit their Facebook Page HERE

