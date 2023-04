(Mass Appeal) -Alvin “Big Joe” McKenzie is the embodiment of the American dream having immigrated to America at age 39 in 1975 without a job or any marketable skills he knew that an education was the only way to achieve success. Because of his perseverance there is now a scholarship in his name to help local underprivileged students in the Springfield area. With us now are Maria McKenzie Parkinson and Ricky McKenzie, Big Joe’s son and daughter.