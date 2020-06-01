The Alzheimer’s Association offers online resources for patients and caregivers during Covid-19 crisis

(Mass Appeal) – The Alzheimer’s Association here in Massachusetts has developed resources to help those with Alzheimer’s and dementia and their caregivers navigate the challenges presented by the COVID-19 crisis. Bianca Walker is the Sr. Development Officer of the Alzheimer’s Association MA/NH tells us how the association is helping.

Visit www.AlzHereForYou.org has a wealth of resources. You can find online support groups, education programs, and engagement programs for those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. You can also call their 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, so why not join a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association? Because of the Covid-19 crisis, help is needed more than ever. The Longest Day is a do-it-yourself fundraiser that takes place this month, or you could join a local Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

There are two Walks right here in Western Mass–the Pioneer Valley Walk on September 27th and the Berkshire County Walk on October 3rd. WWLP’s own Barry Kriger is serving as Honorary Chair of the Pioneer Valley Walk. Register for The Longest Day or a Walk today at www.alz.org.

Segment sponsored by Alzheimer’s Association